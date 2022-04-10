PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

