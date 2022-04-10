PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $5,020,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

