PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of PREKF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

