Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$145.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$105.63. 61,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.18. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.41 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

