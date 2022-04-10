Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.60.

NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

