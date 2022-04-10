Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $170.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

