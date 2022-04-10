Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $8,212,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.78 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

