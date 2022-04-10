Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $38.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

