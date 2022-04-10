PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 27,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,530,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

