Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Lowered by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ball in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

BLL stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ball by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.