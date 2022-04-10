Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Cut by Analyst

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $74,553,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

