Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raised by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

