Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

