Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.