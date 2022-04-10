Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

