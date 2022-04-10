Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.