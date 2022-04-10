Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,371,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,230 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

