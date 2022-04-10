Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.