Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

