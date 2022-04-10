Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.