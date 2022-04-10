Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

