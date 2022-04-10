Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.43.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

