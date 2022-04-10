Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

