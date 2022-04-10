Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.54 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.