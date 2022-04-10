QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.56.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

