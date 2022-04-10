Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.85 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $37,392.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,147,541 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

