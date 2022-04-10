Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Friday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.60. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Quarterhill traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.46. Approximately 166,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 215,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

QTRH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

