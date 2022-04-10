Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,890 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
BR opened at $160.84 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
