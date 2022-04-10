Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 63,263 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,064,000 after buying an additional 2,569,437 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 503,134 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $76.47.

