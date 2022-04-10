Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 97,977 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,293,000 after acquiring an additional 887,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

