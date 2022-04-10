Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Endava by 17.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA opened at $129.28 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.