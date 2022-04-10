Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

