Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.