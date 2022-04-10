Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.21 Million in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,459,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

