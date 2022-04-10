Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.44 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.