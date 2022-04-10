Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,348 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day moving average of $297.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.