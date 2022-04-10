RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $14.60. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 398,950 shares changing hands.
RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
