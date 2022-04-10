RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $14.60. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 398,950 shares changing hands.

RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.83.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

