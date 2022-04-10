RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 5.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 2,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $696.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.65.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $425,211. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

