Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $752,989.04 and $16,137.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.72 or 0.07615754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00264802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00763850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00097163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00561781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00388444 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,075,767 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.