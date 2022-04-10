Raydium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.30 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $283.93 million and $16.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.50 or 0.07611016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,530.75 or 0.99707947 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,132 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

