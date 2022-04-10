Raymond James Analysts Give Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.23.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

