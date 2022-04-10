Raymond James Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

