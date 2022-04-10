Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,078 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.22 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.