Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 951 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $4,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.