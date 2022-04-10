Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

