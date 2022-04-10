Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.