Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $311,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

