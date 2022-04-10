Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $322,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after buying an additional 113,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after buying an additional 226,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TRMB opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
