Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP opened at $25.33 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

