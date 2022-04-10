Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

